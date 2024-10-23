Triumph Tiger Sport 800, un tre cilindri d’autore (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) (Adnkronos) – Il nuovo Triumph Tiger Sport 800 e un crossover che nasce per entusiasmare. Adatto soprattutto ai lunghi viaggi, ha una personalità forte e un cuore nuovo, potente e performante. Il nuovo Triumph Tiger Sport 800 ha una dotazione full. Un nuovissimo motore tre cilindri ad alte prestazioni da 800 cc. Sprigiona una potenza Leggi tutta la notizia su Periodicodaily.com (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) (Adnkronos) – Il nuovo800 e un crossover che nasce per entusiasmare. Adatto soprattutto ai lunghi viaggi, ha una personalità forte e un cuore nuovo, potente e performante. Il nuovo800 ha una dotazione full. Un nuovissimo motore tread alte prestazioni da 800 cc. Sprigiona una potenza

