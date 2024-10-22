LIVE – Juventus-Stoccarda 2-2 Youth League 2024 2025 DIRETTA

LIVE – Juventus-Stoccarda 1-2 - Youth League 2024/2025 (DIRETTA) - 22? – Ci provano Vacca e Finocchiaro, cresce la Juve. 1-2. 5? – Primo calcio d’angolo per lo Stoccarda. 15. 60? – Ospiti che stanno salendo di intensità. 1-1. . 46? – Si riparte. 55? – Stoccarda vicino al raddoppio con Penna, salva Zelezny. 70? – Cambi da entrambe le parti, squadre che si allungano. (Sportface.it)
LIVE – Juventus-Stoccarda 1-1 - Youth League 2024/2025 (DIRETTA) - 5? – Primo calcio d’angolo per lo Stoccarda. 42? – Punizione da buona mattonella per la Juventus. it seguirà l’evento attraverso un live testuale e fornirà diversi approfondimenti sulla sfida. 30? – Prova ad abbozzare una reazione lo Stoccarda. The post LIVE – Juventus-Stoccarda 1-1, Youth League 2024/2025 (DIRETTA) appeared first on SportFace. (Sportface.it)
LIVE – Juventus-Stoccarda 1-0 - Youth League 2024/2025 (DIRETTA) - COME SEGUIRE IL MATCH PER AGGIORNARE CLICCA F5 O FAI REFRESH Juventus-Stoccarda 1-0 (14? Vacca) ____________________________________________________________ 14? – Si sblocca il match, Vacca porta avanti la Juventus. it seguirà l’evento attraverso un live testuale e fornirà diversi approfondimenti sulla sfida. (Sportface.it)Video di Tendenza