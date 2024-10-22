LIVE – Juventus-Stoccarda 2-2, Youth League 2024/2025 (DIRETTA) (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) La DIRETTA testuale di Juventus-Stoccarda, match valevole per la terza giornata della fase campionato di Youth League 2024/2025. La compagine bianconera arriva da due importanti vittorie consecutive conquistate contro PSV Eindhoven e Lipsia e ha intenzione di proseguire su questa strada, in modo tale da confermarsi nel gruppo delle prime della maxi-classifica unica. La partita andrà in scena nella giornata di martedì 22 ottobre alle ore 12:00. Sportface.it seguirà l’evento attraverso un LIVE testuale e fornirà diversi approfondimenti sulla sfida. COME SEGUIRE IL MATCH PER AGGIORNARE CLICCA F5 O FAI REFRESH Juventus-Stoccarda 2-2 (14? Vacca, 44? Bujupi, 74? Luers, 85? Vacca) 90? – Sei minuti di recupero. 85? – Arriva il pari, doppietta per Vacca. 2-2. 80? – Ci prova la Juventus. 74? – I cambi fanno subito il loro corso, Stoccarda avanti con Luers. 1-2. Leggi tutta la notizia su Sportface.it (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Latestuale di, match valevole per la terza giornata della fase campionato di. La compagine bianconera arriva da due importanti vittorie consecutive conquistate contro PSV Eindhoven e Lipsia e ha intenzione di proseguire su questa strada, in modo tale da confermarsi nel gruppo delle prime della maxi-classifica unica. La partita andrà in scena nella giornata di martedì 22 ottobre alle ore 12:00. Sportface.it seguirà l’evento attraverso untestuale e fornirà diversi approfondimenti sulla sfida. COME SEGUIRE IL MATCH PER AGGIORNARE CLICCA F5 O FAI REFRESH2-2 (14? Vacca, 44? Bujupi, 74? Luers, 85? Vacca) 90? – Sei minuti di recupero. 85? – Arriva il pari, doppietta per Vacca. 2-2. 80? – Ci prova la. 74? – I cambi fanno subito il loro corso,avanti con Luers. 1-2.

