LIVE – Juventus-Stoccarda 2-2 Youth League 2024 2025 DIRETTA

LIVE – Juventus-Stoccarda 2-2, Youth League 2024/2025 (DIRETTA) (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) La DIRETTA testuale di Juventus-Stoccarda, match valevole per la terza giornata della fase campionato di  Youth League 2024/2025. La compagine bianconera arriva da due importanti vittorie consecutive conquistate contro PSV Eindhoven e Lipsia e ha intenzione di proseguire su questa strada, in modo tale da confermarsi nel gruppo delle prime della maxi-classifica unica. La partita andrà in scena nella giornata di martedì 22 ottobre alle ore 12:00. Sportface.it seguirà l’evento attraverso un LIVE testuale e fornirà diversi approfondimenti sulla sfida. COME SEGUIRE IL MATCH PER AGGIORNARE CLICCA F5 O FAI REFRESH Juventus-Stoccarda 2-2 (14? Vacca, 44? Bujupi, 74? Luers, 85? Vacca) 90? – Sei minuti di recupero. 85? – Arriva il pari, doppietta per Vacca. 2-2. 80? – Ci prova la Juventus. 74? – I cambi fanno subito il loro corso, Stoccarda avanti con Luers. 1-2.
