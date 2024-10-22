Lidentita.it - La carbonara che fa scandalo: Gordon Ramsay ci ha aggiunto i piselli
Gordon Ramsay sparks fury with new pasta dish branded 'abomination' over certain ingredient - TV chef Gordon Ramsay has added the quintessentially British vegetable into his version of the Italian classic, spaghetti carbonara - but not everyone is impressed ... (mirror.co.uk)
Fans appalled by Gordon Ramsay's cooking decision when it comes to Spaghetti Carbonara - One of Gordon Ramsay's restaurants has Italian pasta dish, Carbonara, on its menu. Their version has an added ingredient that offended some people ... (msn.com)
Gordon Ramsay leaves Italians furious after revealing his twist on a spaghetti carbonara - Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has angered Italians by putting peas in a spaghetti carbonara dish. The TV chef, 57, added the quintessentially British vegetable into his version ... (dailymail.co.uk)Video di Tendenza