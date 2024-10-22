La carbonara che fa scandalo: Gordon Ramsay ci ha aggiunto i piselli (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Una ricetta che farà infuriare tutti, qui in Italia: gli spaghetti alla carbonara con i piselli del noto chef Gordon Ramsay. Gli italiani che l’hanno assaggiata nei suoi ristoranti – racconta il Daily Mail – già gli hanno esposto le loro rimostranze. il 57enne chef di fama mondiale, da anni star dei programmi tv, ha La carbonara che fa scandalo: Gordon Ramsay ci ha aggiunto i piselli L'Identità. Lidentita.it - La carbonara che fa scandalo: Gordon Ramsay ci ha aggiunto i piselli Leggi tutta la notizia su Lidentita.it (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Una ricetta che farà infuriare tutti, qui in Italia: gli spaghetti allacon idel noto chef. Gli italiani che l’hanno assaggiata nei suoi ristoranti – racconta il Daily Mail – già gli hanno esposto le loro rimostranze. il 57enne chef di fama mondiale, da anni star dei programmi tv, ha Lache faci haL'Identità.

