The FII Institute Unveils Stellar Speaker Lineup and Program Details for FII8 Conference in Riyadh (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/
The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is thrilled to announce the distinguished Speakers and the full Program Lineup for the highly anticipated FII8 Conference, taking place from October 28-31, 2024, at the iconic King Abdulaziz International Conference Center. FII8 will also feature two dynamic pre-summits on October 28: the New Africa Summit and HERizon Summit. The New Africa Summit will tackle opportunities in multiple sectors in Africa, and the evolving risk landscape, while the HERizon Summit will ignite discussions on the pivotal role of women in driving global economic growth and reshaping the future of healthcare, among other pressing topics.
The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is thrilled to announce the distinguished Speakers and the full Program Lineup for the highly anticipated FII8 Conference, taking place from October 28-31, 2024, at the iconic King Abdulaziz International Conference Center. FII8 will also feature two dynamic pre-summits on October 28: the New Africa Summit and HERizon Summit. The New Africa Summit will tackle opportunities in multiple sectors in Africa, and the evolving risk landscape, while the HERizon Summit will ignite discussions on the pivotal role of women in driving global economic growth and reshaping the future of healthcare, among other pressing topics.
Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - The FII Institute Unveils Stellar Speaker Lineup and Program Details for FII8 Conference in Riyadh
In Primo PianoUomo barricato in casa, il momento dell'irruzione della polizia |VIDEO napolitoday.itVideo di Tendenza
Marchetti su Reijnders: “Il contatto c’è, ma è completamente accidentale” pianetamilan.it
Casalnuovo: sold out al Parco delle Chiocciole per la seconda edizione di “Zuccando” puntomagazine.it
Alla scoperta della misteriosa storia dell'arca funebre di Nicolò Tempesta veneziatoday.it
Aggrediscono e rapinano un'anziana a Firenze: due persone in manette lanazione.it
Marchetti su Reijnders: “Il contatto c’è, ma è completamente accidentale” pianetamilan.it
Casalnuovo: sold out al Parco delle Chiocciole per la seconda edizione di “Zuccando” puntomagazine.it
Alla scoperta della misteriosa storia dell'arca funebre di Nicolò Tempesta veneziatoday.it
Aggrediscono e rapinano un'anziana a Firenze: due persone in manette lanazione.it
Video The FIIVideo The FII