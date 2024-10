HKVAX Pioneers Blue Economy Security Tokens: Signs Strategic MoU at Ocean Forum (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2024 - Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange Limited (HKVAX) showcased its leadership in facilitating Security Token Offerings (STOs) for the Blue Economy at the Oeiras BlueTech Ocean Forum cum 10th International Forum on Clean Energy. The event, held on October 16-17, 2024, in Oeiras, Lisbon, Sbircialanotizia.it - HKVAX Pioneers Blue Economy Security Tokens: Signs Strategic MoU at Ocean Forum Leggi tutta la notizia su Sbircialanotizia.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2024 - Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange Limited () showcased its leadership in facilitatingToken Offerings (STOs) for theat the OeirasTechcum 10th Internationalon Clean Energy. The event, held on October 16-17, 2024, in Oeiras, Lisbon,

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

HKVAX Pioneers Blue Economy Security Tokens : Signs Strategic MoU at Ocean Forum - So concluded. "By leveraging blockchain technology, we're not just facilitating investments; we're catalyzing a new era of transparent, efficient, and impactful funding for crucial blue economy projects," he explained. Anthony Ng, Co-Founder and CEO of HKVAX, delivered a keynote speech highlighting Hong Kong's strategic position in the virtual asset landscape and its potential to revolutionize ... (Liberoquotidiano.it)

HKVAX Pioneers Blue Economy Security Tokens : Signs Strategic MoU at Ocean Forum - (Adnkronos) - HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2024 - Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange Limited (HKVAX) showcased its leadership in facilitating Security Token Offerings (STOs) for the blue economy at the Oeiras BlueTech Ocean Forum cum 10th International Forum on Clean Energy. Forum Fosters Global Collaboration in Blue Economy Innovation Dr. (Liberoquotidiano.it)