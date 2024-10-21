HKVAX Pioneers Blue Economy Security Tokens: Signs Strategic MoU at Ocean Forum (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) (Adnkronos) - HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2024 - Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange Limited (HKVAX) showcased its leadership in facilitating Security Token Offerings (STOs) for the Blue Economy at the Oeiras BlueTech Ocean Forum cum 10th International Forum on Clean Energy. The event, held on October 16-17, 2024, in Oeiras, Lisbon, saw HKVAX sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fórum Oceano and Yacooba Labs for a Blue Economy STO project, exemplifying its commitment to global collaboration in sustainable finance. Liberoquotidiano.it - HKVAX Pioneers Blue Economy Security Tokens: Signs Strategic MoU at Ocean Forum Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) (Adnkronos) - HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2024 - Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange Limited () showcased its leadership in facilitatingToken Offerings (STOs) for theat the OeirasTechcum 10th Internationalon Clean Energy. The event, held on October 16-17, 2024, in Oeiras, Lisbon, sawsign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fórumo and Yacooba Labs for aSTO project, exemplifying its commitment to global collaboration in sustainable finance.

