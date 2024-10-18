Wuchang Fallen Feathers: Nuovo soulslike dalla Cina che debutterà nel Game Pass (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) In occasione di un evento Xbox tenutosi ieri sera, è stato annunciato che Wuchang Fallen Feathers, il Nuovo soulslike cinese, uscirà fin dal day one nel Game Pass, per la gioia degli abbonati ed ovviamente per chi ama il genere in questione. Il gioco vi farà pestire i panni di una guerriera che dovrà affrontare mostri e fazioni in guerra, in un mondo colpito da una terribile e misteriosa malattia. Wuchang Fallen Feathers farà parte del Game Pass Il sistema di combattimento, pur essendo incentrato sul genere souls, dunque impegnativo ma coinvolgente, offrirà varietà negli scontri, evolvendo lo stile della protagonista nel corso dell’avventura, tramite l’apprendimento di nuove tecniche. Ogni nemico sconfitto premierà il giocatore con l’opportunità di sbloccare nuove abilità oltre che potenziare gli incantesimi. Gamerbrain.net - Wuchang Fallen Feathers: Nuovo soulslike dalla Cina che debutterà nel Game Pass Leggi tutta la notizia su Gamerbrain.net (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) In occasione di un evento Xbox tenutosi ieri sera, è stato annunciato che, ilcinese, uscirà fin dal day one nel, per la gioia degli abbonati ed ovviamente per chi ama il genere in questione. Il gioco vi farà pestire i panni di una guerriera che dovrà affrontare mostri e fazioni in guerra, in un mondo colpito da una terribile e misteriosa malattia.farà parte delIl sistema di combattimento, pur essendo incentrato sul genere souls, dunque impegnativo ma coinvolgente, offrirà varietà negli scontri, evolvendo lo stile della protagonista nel corso dell’avventura, tramite l’apprendimento di nuove tecniche. Ogni nemico sconfitto premierà il giocatore con l’opportunità di sbloccare nuove abilità oltre che potenziare gli incantesimi.

