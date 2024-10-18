Zonawrestling.net - Kurt Angle onora Liam Payne dopo la sua scomparsa: “È stato un onore condividere il ring con te”
Kurt Angle onora Liam Payne dopo la sua scomparsa: “È stato un onore condividere il ring con te” - Il WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle ha avuto una carriera illustre, che ha consolidato il suo status di leggenda del wrestling. Ha avuto anche l'opportunità di lottare contro celebrità, tra cui Liam Payne ... (zonawrestling.net)
One Direction’s Liam Payne joins long list of musicians who died young amid addiction battles - Liam Payne's tragic and sudden death is still under investigation, but the One Direction singer spoke in the past on his on mental and addiction issues. (aol.com)
WWE legend Kurt Angle pays tribute Liam Payne with old footage of their little-known wrestling match against each other following the former One Direction star's death in Argentina - Angle has now posted footage of the pair wrestling during a promotional event for One Direction in 2013. 'RIP Liam Payne, it was an honour to step in the ring with you during 1D Day!' ... (dailymail.co.uk)
