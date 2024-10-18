Kurt Angle onora Liam Payne dopo la sua scomparsa: “È stato un onore condividere il ring con te” (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) Il WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle ha avuto una carriera illustre, che ha consolidato il suo status di leggenda del wrestling. Ha avuto anche l’opportunità di lottare contro celebrità, tra cui Liam Payne, e ha reso omaggio a Payne dopo la sua scomparsa. Liam Payne, membro degli One Direction, è tragicamente deceduto il 16 ottobre all’età di 31 anni. Secondo i rapporti, è caduto dal balcone della sua stanza d’hotel al terzo piano in Argentina. Liam non era solo un musicista di successo, ma anche un appassionato di wrestling. Nel 2013, ha partecipato a un incontro di wrestling promozionale con Kurt Angle per supportare l’uscita dell’album degli One Direction “Midnight Memories” durante l’evento “1D Day”. Zonawrestling.net - Kurt Angle onora Liam Payne dopo la sua scomparsa: “È stato un onore condividere il ring con te” Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) Il WWE Hall of Famerha avuto una carriera illustre, che ha consolidato il suo status di leggenda del wrestling. Ha avuto anche l’opportunità di lottare contro celebrità, tra cui, e ha reso omaggio ala sua, membro degli One Direction, è tragicamente deceduto il 16 ottobre all’età di 31 anni. Secondo i rapporti, è caduto dal balcone della sua stanza d’hotel al terzo piano in Argentina.non era solo un musicista di successo, ma anche un appassionato di wrestling. Nel 2013, ha partecipato a un incontro di wrestling promozionale conper supportare l’uscita dell’album degli One Direction “Midnight Memories” durante l’evento “1D Day”.

