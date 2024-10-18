Celtic-Aberdeen (sabato 19 ottobre 2024 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) Sette vittorie in sette giornate per il Celtic, cosa che non sorprende più di tanto, mentre non si può negare che lo stesso risultato ottenuto dall’Aberdeen invece faccia molto più effetto. I Dons però ora sono attesi alla prova del nove perché questa è la prima sfida contro una delle due big. Gli Hoops dovranno InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Infobetting.com - Celtic-Aberdeen (sabato 19 ottobre 2024 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su Infobetting.com (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) Sette vittorie in sette giornate per il, cosa che non sorprende più di tanto, mentre non si può negare che lo stesso risultato ottenuto dall’invece faccia molto più effetto. I Dons però ora sono attesi alla prova del nove perché questa è la prima sfida contro una delle due big. Gli Hoops dovranno InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e

