Imiglioridififa.com - Il velocissimo Omar Marmoush è il POTM di Bundesliga di settembre per EA FC 25,
Kompany has backing of Bayern board, says president Hainer - Vincent Kompany has not won his last three games in all competitions for Bayern Munich, though Herbert Haine is not concerned just yet. (beinsports.com)
WhoScored: Top 10 footballers of first months in European national leagues - WhoScored has presented its list of the top ten footballers—with the highest average rating—of the first months in European national leagues. Accordingly, Eintracht Frankfurts ... (sport.news.am)
Bundesliga: Bayern bosses pleased with Kompany’s style but top spot in danger - Bayern Munich has gone three games without a win in all competitions and a slip-up against last season’s runner-up VfB Stuttgart in the league on Saturday could see it overhauled at the top. (sportstar.thehindu.com)
Calcio: Lukaku "Belgio? Spero ritrovare gioia di giocare in nazionale" ilgiornaleditalia.it
Roma-Inter, che tegola: doppio infortunio per il big match rompipallone.it
Guerra Israele finisce? La «svolta» con la morte di Sinwar: dalla tregua alla resa di Hamas, gli scenari ilmessaggero.it
I Finley conquistano Milano: una grande festa in musica tra l’effetto nostalgia e il futuro con un invito ai ... superguidatv.it