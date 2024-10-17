Il velocissimo Omar Marmoush è il POTM di Bundesliga di settembre per EA FC 25, (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Nuovo appuntamento con le SBC di EA Sports FC 25! Scopriamo insieme come completare quella dedicata al giocatore egiziano del Francoforte Omar Marmoush uscita in data 17 ottobre 2024. Omar Marmoush è stato scelto come miglior giocatore della Bundesliga per il mese di settembre 2024. Scopri tutti i POTM usciti fino a ora nel nostro articolo dedicato e sempre aggiornato. Ecco l’annuncio di EA Sports: A month to remember Omar Marmoush is September's @BundesligaEN Player of the Month. pic.twitter.com/DRPrXQqe3z— EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) October 17, 2024 Completa questa SBC per ottenere premi non scambiabili. Omar Marmoush POTM Numero sfide: 3 Premio: 1x POTM Bundesliga Marmoush Non scambiab. Plus+: AS: Attaccante interno ATT: Attaccante avanzato, Falso 9 Scadenza: 15 novembre Costo delle sfide al momento dell’uscita: 49. Imiglioridififa.com - Il velocissimo Omar Marmoush è il POTM di Bundesliga di settembre per EA FC 25, Leggi tutta la notizia su Imiglioridififa.com (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Nuovo appuntamento con le SBC di EA Sports FC 25! Scopriamo insieme come completare quella dedicata al giocatore egiziano del Francoforteuscita in data 17 ottobre 2024.è stato scelto come miglior giocatore dellaper il mese di2024. Scopri tutti iusciti fino a ora nel nostro articolo dedicato e sempre aggiornato. Ecco l’annuncio di EA Sports: A month to rememberis September's @EN Player of the Month. pic.twitter.com/DRPrXQqe3z— EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) October 17, 2024 Completa questa SBC per ottenere premi non scambiabili.Numero sfide: 3 Premio: 1xNon scambiab. Plus+: AS: Attaccante interno ATT: Attaccante avanzato, Falso 9 Scadenza: 15 novembre Costo delle sfide al momento dell’uscita: 49.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Kompany has backing of Bayern board, says president Hainer - Vincent Kompany has not won his last three games in all competitions for Bayern Munich, though Herbert Haine is not concerned just yet. (beinsports.com)

WhoScored: Top 10 footballers of first months in European national leagues - WhoScored has presented its list of the top ten footballers—with the highest average rating—of the first months in European national leagues. Accordingly, Eintracht Frankfurts ... (sport.news.am)

Bundesliga: Bayern bosses pleased with Kompany’s style but top spot in danger - Bayern Munich has gone three games without a win in all competitions and a slip-up against last season’s runner-up VfB Stuttgart in the league on Saturday could see it overhauled at the top. (sportstar.thehindu.com)