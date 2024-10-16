Basket: Nba. Preseason, primo ko per Boston e Lakers battuti da Warriors (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) Ancora imbattute New York e Golden State NEW YORK (STATI UNITI) - Prima sconfitta in Preseason per i Boston Celtics campioni in carica, che dopo 4 vittorie su 4 cedono 119-118 ai Raptors nonostante 24 punti di Tatum e 23 di White. Dick (27 punti) e Barnes (26 punti) i migliori nelle fila di Toronto. Ilgiornaleditalia.it - Basket: Nba. Preseason, primo ko per Boston e Lakers battuti da Warriors Leggi tutta la notizia su Ilgiornaleditalia.it (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) Ancora imbattute New York e Golden State NEW YORK (STATI UNITI) - Prima sconfitta inper iCeltics campioni in carica, che dopo 4 vittorie su 4 cedono 119-118 ai Raptors nonostante 24 punti di Tatum e 23 di White. Dick (27 punti) e Barnes (26 punti) i migliori nelle fila di Toronto.

