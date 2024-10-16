Ilgiornaleditalia.it di 16 ott 2024

Basket | Nba Preseason primo ko per Boston e Lakers battuti da Warriors

Basket: Nba. Preseason, primo ko per Boston e Lakers battuti da Warriors (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) Ancora imbattute New York e Golden State NEW YORK (STATI UNITI) - Prima sconfitta in Preseason per i Boston Celtics campioni in carica, che dopo 4 vittorie su 4 cedono 119-118 ai Raptors nonostante 24 punti di Tatum e 23 di White. Dick (27 punti) e Barnes (26 punti) i migliori nelle fila di Toronto.
Basket Nba da Ilgiornaleditalia.it

Ilgiornaleditalia.it - Basket: Nba. Preseason, primo ko per Boston e Lakers battuti da Warriors

Leggi tutta la notizia su Ilgiornaleditalia.it
Altre notizie su Basket: Nba. Preseason, primo ko per Boston e Lakers battuti da Warriors. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Takeaways from Raptors Preseason Upset Victory Over the Celtics - The Toronto Raptors got red hot from three-point range early and kept shooting in Tuesday's preseason victory over the Boston Celtics ... (si.com)

Three observations from South Carolina WBB’s 43-point exhibition win over Memphis - Preseason All-SEC Second Team sophomore MiLaysia Fulwiley went down with an apparent right ankle injury late in the third quarter She remained on the bench afterward and was shown on the ESPN+ ... (charlotteobserver.com)

Six takeaways as Celtics fall short of perfect preseason in loss to Raptors - The Boston Celtics erased a 24-point first-quarter deficit Tuesday night in Toronto but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling to the Raptors 119-118 to close out their preseason schedule. Boston, ... (msn.com)

Video di Tendenza
Video Basket Nba
Video Basket Nba
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.