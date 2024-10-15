Chiccheinformatiche.com di 15 ott 2024

Standout with Meta Verified | you are eligible for a verification badge on your profile | TRUFFA

Standout with Meta Verified: you are eligible for a verification badge on your profile | TRUFFA (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Negli ultimi anni, le truffe online sono diventate sempre più sofisticate, utilizzando e-mail o messaggi ingannevoli che sembrano provenire da piattaforme affidabili come Facebook. Una delle tattiche più comuni è il phishing, una tecnica utilizzata per rubare informazioni personali o credenziali di accesso. Di seguito, troverai un esempio di un messaggio sospetto che potrebbe sembrare autentico a prima vista, ma in realtà è un tentativo di TRUFFA. Traduciamo il testo e spieghiamo i segnali che indicano che si tratta di un messaggio fraudolento. Standout with Meta Verified: you are eligible for a verification badge – è una TRUFFA Potrebbe arrivare tramite email un messaggio del genere che vi annuncia che la vostra pagina facebook è stata scelta per avere la famosa spunta blu di account verificato su Facebook. Di seguito il testo della mail in inglese ed in italiano.
