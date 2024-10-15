Chiccheinformatiche.com - Standout with Meta Verified: you are eligible for a verification badge on your profile | TRUFFA
Standout with Meta Verified : you are eligible for a verification badge on your profile | TRUFFA - To apply, simply visit the following link and submit the required information:[Apply for Verification Badge]https://www. Non è facebook a scrivervi, il messaggio non è sicuro Questo messaggio è un chiaro esempio di tentativo di truffa (phishing).
Verifica sempre l'autenticità del link prima di cliccarci. Note, misuse of the badge may result in a permanent ban from Facebook. Se ricevi messaggi simili, accedi direttamente al sito ufficiale di Facebook per verificare la legittimità del messaggio e segnalare eventuali tentativi di phishing.
com/share/p/yQkARsT7XDk2Ap1h/The process takes less than 24 hours and is there is no fees of charge. Minacce di Ban: Il messaggio crea un senso di urgenza o minaccia conseguenze come un "ban permanente", una tattica comune per farti cliccare sul link rapidamente e senza pensare.
