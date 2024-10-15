"I figli di mamma Italia!", a Padova il ricordo di Agostino Contarello a 30 anni dalla sua morte (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024)
A trent’
anni dalla
sua scomparsa, la compagnia teatrale Teatro Tradizioni Venete P. Xicato omaggia
Agostino Contarello
, riproponendo una lettura drammatizzata a più voci di I
figli
DI
mamma Italia
! atto unico dell’attore, autore e regista
Padova
no.L’appuntamento è per sabato 19 ottobre alle
Padovaoggi.it - "I figli di mamma Italia!", a Padova il ricordo di Agostino Contarello a 30 anni dalla sua morte
Leggi tutta la notizia su Padovaoggi.it
Altre notizie su
"I figli di mamma Italia!", a Padova il ricordo di Agostino Contarello a 30 anni dalla sua morte
. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.
- SENIGALLIA - Decidere di morire a 15 anni. Si è suicidato con la pistola del padre in un casolare di Montignano, frazione collinare del Comune di Senigallia. La procura ha aperto un... Senigallia - si uccide a 15 anni con la pistola del padre vigile : la mamma aveva fatto una denuncia per bullismo (con tutti i nomi che deridevano il figlio) - indagini sul cellulare (Corriereadriatico.it) - SACILE - Alla stazione cittadina si è verificato nei giorni scorsi un episodio che a molti ha ricordato la tragedia ferroviaria di Padova. A più di qualcuno tra i pendolari che... Mamma attraversa i binari insieme alle due figliolette mentre passa il Frecciarossa : «Tragedia sfiorata grazie all'avviso del macchinista» (Ilgazzettino.it)
-
Ogni giorno, prima di lasciare la figlia al nido, una mamma australiana fa dei disegnini sulle mani della bimba: “In questo modo sente la mia presenza quando non ci sono”.Continua a leggere
. La figlia odia andare all’asilo : il trucco creativo della mamma risolve la situazione (Fanpage.it) Video di Tendenza
Video figli mamma
IIS 10.0 Detailed Error - 999.0 - AW Special Error
HTTP Error 999.0 - AW Special Error
The custom error module does not recognize this error.
Most likely causes:
A module set an infrequently used status code.
Things you can try:
Investigate why the module set the status code.
Detailed Error Information:
Module IIS Web Core
Notification Unknown
Handler ASPClassic
Error Code 0x00000000
Requested URL http://www.zazoom.it:80/feed/rssyoutube.asp
Physical Path D:\inetpub\webs\zazoomit\feed\rssyoutube.asp
Logon Method Not yet determined
Logon User Not yet determined
Request Tracing Directory D:\LogFiles\FailedReqLogFiles
More Information:
Any module can call SetStatus with the status, substatus or HRESULT. The custom error module only displays status specific error messages for well known errors.
View more information »
/hqdefault.jpg" alt="Video figli mamma" style="position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; object-fit: cover;">
IIS 10.0 Detailed Error - 999.0 - AW Special Error
HTTP Error 999.0 - AW Special Error
The custom error module does not recognize this error.
Most likely causes:
A module set an infrequently used status code.
Things you can try:
Investigate why the module set the status code.
Detailed Error Information:
Module IIS Web Core
Notification Unknown
Handler ASPClassic
Error Code 0x00000000
Requested URL http://www.zazoom.it:80/feed/rssyoutube.asp
Physical Path D:\inetpub\webs\zazoomit\feed\rssyoutube.asp
Logon Method Not yet determined
Logon User Not yet determined
Request Tracing Directory D:\LogFiles\FailedReqLogFiles
More Information:
Any module can call SetStatus with the status, substatus or HRESULT. The custom error module only displays status specific error messages for well known errors.
View more information »
/hqdefault.jpg" />
IIS 10.0 Detailed Error - 999.0 - AW Special Error
HTTP Error 999.0 - AW Special Error
The custom error module does not recognize this error.
Most likely causes:
A module set an infrequently used status code.
Things you can try:
Investigate why the module set the status code.
Detailed Error Information:
Module IIS Web Core
Notification Unknown
Handler ASPClassic
Error Code 0x00000000
Requested URL http://www.zazoom.it:80/feed/rssyoutube.asp
Physical Path D:\inetpub\webs\zazoomit\feed\rssyoutube.asp
Logon Method Not yet determined
Logon User Not yet determined
Request Tracing Directory D:\LogFiles\FailedReqLogFiles
More Information:
Any module can call SetStatus with the status, substatus or HRESULT. The custom error module only displays status specific error messages for well known errors.
View more information »
" />
Video figli mamma