AGATHA ALL ALONG potrebbe averci dato svelato la vera forma di Rio Vidal in un episodio precedente – SPOILER

Hurricane Milton's deadly tornado path grows from Fort Pierce to Vero Beach - The tornado was an EF2 when it killed residents in St. Lucie County, but it fluctuated between EF1 and EF3 damage with estimated peak wind of 155 mph. (yahoo.com)
INGE VAN LOTRINGEN: Why your hair is ageing you over 50 - and how you can take years off for as little as £7.49 - That said, there's no getting around the fact that hair gets less good with age – limper, drier, thinner (I'm not even mentioning greys). As with skin, it is collagen loss that does it, affecting hair ... (dailymail.co.uk)
Rita Ora wears a face mask and comfy co-ord as she touches down in Japan with mum Vera ahead of Tokyo show - The singer, 33, is set to perform in Tokyo on October 15 and in Osaka on October 17 and looked in good spirits as she waved to onlookers at Haneda Airport. (dailymail.co.uk)
Donna si butta dalla nave crociera MSC Virtuosa in mezzo alle correnti del Canale della Manica: recuperato il ... ilfattoquotidiano.it
Che tempo che fa, le pagelle: Paolo Sorrentino (6), Guardiola (9) e Roberto Baggio (8), la pasta e provola di ... leggo.it
Milano, 38enne muore travolto da treno a Rescaldina leggo.it
Chiara Ferragni smentisce: nessun accordo con Fedez su separazione e figli. Intanto arriva la sentenza Balocco milleunadonna.it