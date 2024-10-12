LIVE – Djokovic-Fritz 6-4 3-3, semifinale Masters 1000 Shanghai 2024: RISULTATO in DIRETTA (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2024) Il LIVE e la DIRETTA testuale di Djokovic-Fritz, incontro valevole per la seconda semifinale del Masters 1000 di Shanghai 2024 (cemento outdoor). Il quattro volte vincitore dell’evento nei quarti ha avuto bisogno del terzo e decisivo set per prevalere nei confronti del diciannovenne ceco Jakub Mensik. Il finalista degli ultimi US Open, invece, ha fatto valere nettamente la sua maggiore forza contro il veterano belga David Goffin, costretto ad alzare bandiera bianca in due parziali senza storia. Tra i due giocatori si tratta del decimo scontro diretto in carriera e il bilancio è impietoso per il tennista a stelle e strisce, sconfitto dal 24 volte re degli Slam in tutte le altre nove precedenti occasioni. A partire nettamente favorito secondo le quote dei bookmakers, dunque, sarà Djokovic, che questa settimana va alla caccia del titolo numero cento sul massimo circuito. Leggi tutta la notizia su Sportface.it (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2024) Ile latestuale di, incontro valevole per la secondadeldi(cemento outdoor). Il quattro volte vincitore dell’evento nei quarti ha avuto bisogno del terzo e decisivo set per prevalere nei confronti del diciannovenne ceco Jakub Mensik. Il finalista degli ultimi US Open, invece, ha fatto valere nettamente la sua maggiore forza contro il veterano belga David Goffin, costretto ad alzare bandiera bianca in due parziali senza storia. Tra i due giocatori si tratta del decimo scontro diretto in carriera e il bilancio è impietoso per il tennista a stelle e strisce, sconfitto dal 24 volte re degli Slam in tutte le altre nove precedenti occasioni. A partire nettamente favorito secondo le quote dei bookmakers, dunque, sarà, che questa settimana va alla caccia del titolo numero cento sul massimo circuito.

Jannik Sinner to Compete in Historic Prize Money Event at the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh - After concluding the Shanghai Masters, Jannik Sinner will immediately have to prepare to fly to Saudi Arabia. Here, he will participate from October 16 to 19 in the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, ... (ilmessaggero.it)

Novak Djokovic becomes player to reach most semifinals at ATP 1000 events - Novak Djokovic made yet another record his own after reaching the semifinals at the ATP Shanghai Masters 2024. (khelnow.com)

Men's Rolex Shanghai Masters Today in the US: Schedule, Live Stream and TV for October 12 - There are two matches at the Rolex Shanghai Masters today, highlighted by No. 4-ranked Novak Djokovic against No. 7 Taylor Fritz. Stay up to date on all the action with Center Court and Center Court ... (msn.com)