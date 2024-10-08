Ilgiornaleditalia.it - Basket: Nba. Pre-season, vincono Memphis, Oklahoma City e Utah
Memphis' first preseason game clouded by Ja Morant's ankle twist - Every Grizzlies fan felt lumps in their throats because their superstar was fresh off an injury-riddled campaign. Thankfully, Coach Jenkins only took him out as a precaution. It was only a "minor ... (athlonsports.com)
Three takeaways from the Grizzlies preseason opener - The Memphis Grizzlies started their preseason with a road game against the Western Conference champions Dallas Mavericks. Memphis narrowly won the game, 121-116. (athlonsports.com)
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey shows highs and lows in preseason debut vs Mavs - The first connection of what should be many alley-oops from Morant to Edey. That was one of two lobs Edey caught from Grizzlies teammates. The other came from Luke Kennard in the Grizzlies' 121-116 ... (msn.com)Video di Tendenza