Sportface.it di 7 ott 2024

Tabellone Masters 1000 Shanghai 2024 | accoppiamenti e risultati

Tabellone Masters 1000 Shanghai 2024: accoppiamenti e risultati (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Il Tabellone principale e gli accoppiamenti del Masters 1000 di Shanghai 2024, torneo sul cemento dal 2 al 13 ottobre. Penultimo appuntamento ‘1000’ della stagione, che chiude la trasferta asiatica e torna per l’occasione anche Novak Djokovic. Il serbo è finito nella parte bassa del draw, quella presidiata da Zverev, mentre nella parte alta troviamo Sinner e Alcaraz. Folta la pattuglia azzurra al via, con anche Musetti, Arnaldi e Cobolli tra le teste di serie. Di seguito tutte le sfide del torneo americano, aggiornate turno dopo turno. MONTEPREMI PROGRAMMA E COPERTURA TV Tabellone Masters 1000 Shanghai 2024 TERZO TURNO (1) Sinner b. (31) Etcheverry 6-7(3) 6-4 6-2 Carballes Baena vs (14) Shelton (10) Tsitsipas vs Muller (5) Medvedev b. (29) Arnaldi 5-7 6-4 6-4 (3) Alcaraz b.
Leggi tutta la notizia su Sportface.it
Notizie da altre fonti

Tabellone Masters 1000 Shanghai 2024: accoppiamenti e risultati - (22) Baez 6-3 4-6 6-4 (16) Humbert b. Moutet 2-6 6-3 6-4 (8) Ruud bye PARTE BASSA (6) Rublev bye Mensik b. Sonego 7-6(5) 7-6(8) (14) Shelton bye (10) Tsitsipas bye (WC) Nishikori b. (32) Nakashima 7-6(4) 6-3 (33) Lehecka b. (PR) Cilic 6-4 6-4 (16) Humbert bye (11) Paul byeFognini b. (27) ... (Sportface.it)

Tabellone Masters 1000 Shanghai 2024: accoppiamenti e risultati - (25) Jarry 6-2 6-1 Monfils b. Kotov 6-7(6) 6-4 7-5 (32) Nakashima bye (33) Lehecka bye Munar b. (22) Baez 6-3 4-6 6-4 (16) Humbert b. Dzumhur 6-4 6-3 Cazaux b. Nagal 6-3 6-3 (25) Jarry bye (22) Baez bye Monfils b. Di seguito tutte le sfide del torneo americano, aggiornate turno dopo turno. Van De ... (Sportface.it)

Tabellone Masters 1000 Shanghai 2024: accoppiamenti e risultati - (LL) Harris 6-3 6-4 (2) Zverev bye The post Tabellone Masters 1000 Shanghai 2024: accoppiamenti e risultati appeared first on SportFace. (18) Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-2(29) Arnaldi b. Dzumhur 6-4 6-3 Cazaux b. (Q) Gerasimov 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 Van De Zandschulp b. Il Tabellone principale e gli ... (Sportface.it)

Video di Tendenza
Video Tabellone Masters
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.