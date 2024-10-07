Tabellone Masters 1000 Shanghai 2024 | accoppiamenti e risultati

Leggi tutta la notizia su Sportface.it

(Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Ilprincipale e glideldi, torneo sul cemento dal 2 al 13 ottobre. Penultimo appuntamento ‘’ della stagione, che chiude la trasferta asiatica e torna per l’occasione anche Novak Djokovic. Il serbo è finito nella parte bassa del draw, quella presidiata da Zverev, mentre nella parte alta troviamo Sinner e Alcaraz. Folta la pattuglia azzurra al via, con anche Musetti, Arnaldi e Cobolli tra le teste di serie. Di seguito tutte le sfide del torneo americano, aggiornate turno dopo turno. MONTEPREMI PROGRAMMA E COPERTURA TVTERZO TURNO (1) Sinner b. (31) Etcheverry 6-7(3) 6-4 6-2 Carballes Baena vs (14) Shelton (10) Tsitsipas vs Muller (5) Medvedev b. (29) Arnaldi 5-7 6-4 6-4 (3) Alcaraz b.