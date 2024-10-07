Oasport.it di 7 ott 2024

LIVE Musetti-Goffin ATP Shanghai 2024 in DIRETTA | piove ancora ma tra poco il match si giocherà indoor

LIVE Musetti-Goffin, ATP Shanghai 2024 in DIRETTA: piove ancora, ma tra poco il match si giocherà indoor (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 07:05 Il match di Musetti si giocherà dopo la partita tra Griekspoor e Thompson, su un campo coperto e quindi indoor. 12.00 Cancellato tutto il programma per quanto riguarda i campi all’esterno 10.40 Cambia il programma con tutti i doppi che sono stati cancellati e il match tra Tiafoe e Zhou spostato sul Campo 3. Rimane uguale il programma sul Campo 6, quello di Lorenzo Musetti: non si comincia prima delle 12.00. 9.40 Sembrava ci potesse essere una finestra, ma almeno per ora si continua a non giocare: si comincia non prima delle 10.30 italiane, le 16.30 locali. 9.10 Non si comincerà prima delle 10.00 a giocare, ma intanto si è cominciata la procedura di asciugatura dei campi all’esterno perché la pioggia sembra calare. 8.40 Orario ulteriormente spostato alle 9.30 italiane: purtroppo nei campi esterni continua a piovere. 8.
