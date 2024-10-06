Sportface di 6 ott 2024

Tabellone Masters 1000 Shanghai 2024 | accoppiamenti e risultati

Tabellone Masters 1000 Shanghai 2024: accoppiamenti e risultati (Di domenica 6 ottobre 2024) Il Tabellone principale e gli accoppiamenti del Masters 1000 di Shanghai 2024, torneo sul cemento dal 2 al 13 ottobre. Penultimo appuntamento ‘1000’ della stagione, che chiude la trasferta asiatica e torna per l’occasione anche Novak Djokovic. Il serbo è finito nella parte bassa del draw, quella presidiata da Zverev, mentre nella parte alta troviamo Sinner e Alcaraz. Folta la pattuglia azzurra al via, con anche Musetti, Arnaldi e Cobolli tra le teste di serie. Di seguito tutte le sfide del torneo americano, aggiornate turno dopo turno. MONTEPREMI PROGRAMMA E COPERTURA TV Tabellone Masters 1000 Shanghai 2024 TERZO TURNO (1) Sinner vs (31) Etcheverry Carballes Baena vs (14) Shelton (10) Tsitsipas vs Muller (5) Medvedev b. (Sportface)
Daniel 6-1 6-4 (31) Etcheverry b. Kovacevic 6-4 7-6(4) (Q) Watanuki b. Bautista Agut 3-6 6-3

Van De Zandschulp 7-6(5) 3-6 7-5 Carballes Baena b. (Q) Svajda 6-7(2) 6-2 6-4 (5) Medvedev b. Davidovich Fokina 1-6 7-6(3) 6-4 (Q) Vukic b. (Q) Tu 6-1 7-6(4) (24) Khachanov bye (26) Thompson bye Griekspoor b. Duckworth 6-4 6-2 Giron b. (WC) Wong 6-4 6-4 (WC) Wu b.

Sonego 7-6(5) 7-6(8) (14) Shelton bye (10) Tsitsipas bye (WC) Nishikori b. Diaz Acosta 6-4 6-7(6) 6-3(Q) Bellucci b. Bautista Agut 3-6 6-3 6-2 (Q) Shapovalov b. (Q) Ramanathan 6-1 7-6(3) (27) Cerundolo bye (20) Popyrin bye Kecmanovic b. Kovacevic 6-4 7-6(4) (Q) Watanuki b. Fognini 6-1 6-3 (19)

