Platense-River Plate (lunedì 07 ottobre 2024 ore 00:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 5 ottobre 2024) Al Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez di Florida per la Diciassettesima Giornata della Liga Profesional, i padroni di casa del Platense ospitano il River Plate, sempre più lontano dalla vetta della classifica. Il Calamar sta attraversando un discreto momento di forma come dimostrano i cinque punti ottenuti nelle ultime tre giornate. La formazione di Sergio InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting
