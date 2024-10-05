Brighton-Tottenham (domenica 06 ottobre 2024 ore 17:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 5 ottobre 2024) Il Tottenham ha un punto in più del Brighton in classifica e si presenta a questo appuntamento sulla costa sud del paese forte di cinque vittorie di fila. Certo, Coventry e Qarabagh non stuzzicano molto la fantasia, ma il 3-0 rifilato al Man United a Old Trafford, e tutto sommato anche il 2-1 con il InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting
