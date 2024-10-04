Sul palco del Testori arriva il musical “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” (Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) Il Teatro delle Forchette porta il musical “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” per la regia Stefano Naldi, domenica 27 ottobre al Teatro Testori di Forlì (ore 21). “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” è un musical rock con musica e testi di Stephen Trask e un libretto e storia di John Cameron Mitchell . La “parteLeggi tutta la notizia su forlitoday
