Rowing for Paralympic Games la regata di canottaggio per tutti lancia la corsa verso Los Angeles 2028

Rowing for Paralympic Games, la regata di canottaggio per tutti lancia la corsa verso Los Angeles 2028 (Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) La Società Canottieri Armida celebra un importante traguardo: la diciottesima edizione della Rowing for Paralympic Games. Questa manifestazione, che da anni promuove lo sport inclusivo, si svolgerà dal 4 al 6 ottobre presso il Parco del Valentino, coinvolgendo 300 atleti con e senza disabilità
