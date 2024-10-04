Mister Movie | Andy Serkis potrebbe interpretare il supercattivo Knull in Venom 3 | The Last Dance

Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovie

(Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) Un nuovo rumor ha acceso l’entusiasmo dei fan del franchise di, suggerendo chetornare non solo dietro la macchina da presa, ma anche davanti alle telecamere peril potente villainin3: The, già regista di: Let There Be Carnage (2021), è stato al