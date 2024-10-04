Mister Movie | Andy Serkis potrebbe interpretare il supercattivo Knull in Venom 3: The Last Dance (Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) Un nuovo rumor ha acceso l’entusiasmo dei fan del franchise di Venom, suggerendo che Andy Serkis potrebbe tornare non solo dietro la macchina da presa, ma anche davanti alle telecamere per interpretare il potente villain Knull in Venom 3: The Last Dance. Serkis, già regista di Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), è stato alLeggi tutta la notizia su mistermovie
- Da bgr: This leaked Spider-Man 4 title could be a huge spoiler - A leaker has revealed what might be the title of Spider-Man 4, and it would be a huge spoiler for a massive crossover story.
- Da gamerant: Rumor: This Big Actor Could Be Playing Knull in Venom 3 - Trailer for Venom 3 creates buzz with Knull's live-action debut, sparking rumors about the actor's identity. Fans anticipate big-name actor will portray Knull in final chapter of Sony's Venom trilogy.
- Da yahoo: Venom 3 Rumor Potentially Spoils Andy Serkis’ Surprise Role - The Last Dance might have Andy Serkis portraying the role of supervillain Knull, as per a new rumor. According to industry scoopers, Serkis, who helmed the direction of 2021’s Venom: Let There Be ...
Video Mister MovieVideo Mister Movie