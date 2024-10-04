Leicester-Bournemouth (sabato 05 ottobre 2024 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) Il Leicester ha solo tre punti in classifica che non sono frutto di una vittoria ma di tre pareggi contro Everton, Crystal Palace e Tottenham. Se la passa meglio il Bournemouth, con i suoi otto punti e due vittorie all’attivo, l’ultima nel Monday Night contro il Southampton per 3-1. Nessuna delle due squadre ha mantenuto InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting
