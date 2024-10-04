Garmin Lily 2 diventa Active: ora è più completo, ha il GPS e una buona autonomia (Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) Garmin ha presentato Lily 2, uno smartwatch ibrido da donna di cui trovi tutte le caratteristiche, i prezzi e le informazioni chiave in questo articolo. L'articolo Garmin Lily 2 diventa Active: ora è più completo, ha il GPS e una buona autonomia proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroid
- Da yahoo: Garmin's Lily 2 Active pairs built-in GPS and better battery with its classic style - Garmin launched its new Lily 2 Active watch, a petite device boasting a 1 x 0.84-inch display, two physical buttons, and a unique patterned lens. The Lily 2 Active delivers all-day tracking, an ...
- Da zdnet: Garmin's best-looking smartwatch just got a major GPS and battery life upgrade - The new Garmin Lily 2 Active adds health and wellness features, plus two new side buttons. Here's everything you get - on top of its great looks.
- Da zdnet: Garmin's Lily 2 Active watch boasts built-in GPS and better battery - but it's stylish as ever - The new smartwatch adds health and wellness features, plus two new side buttons. Here's everything you get - on top of its great looks.
Video Garmin LilyVideo Garmin Lily