EA FC 25 SBC Yamal POTM Requisiti E Recensione (Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) La SBC Lamine Yamal POTM è disponibile in EA FC 25. La versione speciale per la modalità Ultimate Team può essere riscattata completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa presente nell’area dedicata. Lamine Yamal è il Player Of The Month del mese di Settembre de LaLiga per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 25. L’attaccante spagnolo durante il mese di agosto è stato fondamentale con i suoi gol ed i suoi assist nelle partite del Barcellona disputate ne LaLiga EA Sports. La carta del fenomeno spagnolo può essere sbloccata effettuando l’acceso ad UT entro le 19:00 di venerdi 1° novembre. In calce alla notizia potete consultare le migliori soluzioni per completare la SBC di Lamine Yamal che ha ricevuto la carta speciale Player Of The Month.Leggi tutta la notizia su fifaultimateteam
