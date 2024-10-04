Da New York a Ferrara: il Chris Morrissey Quartet in concerto al Jazz Club (Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) Sabato sera sul palco del Torrione arriva il grande musicista newYorkese Chris Morrissey. Per l'occasione sarà accompagnato da Nora Stanley al sax alto e voce, Marco Bolfelli alla chitarra e Bill Campbell alla batteria.Chris Morrissey ha oltre vent’anni di gloriosa carriera costellata di tourLeggi tutta la notizia su ferraratoday
