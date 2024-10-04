Carbon capture, buone notizie dalla Germania (Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) Tecnologie come quella della Carbon capture rappresentano un tassello fondamentale della lotta al riscaldamento globale. Se perfezionati, questi dispositivi possono infatti ingabbiare l’anidride Carbonica prodotta dall’uomo, riducendo il potenziale inquinante di molte delle nostre attività. Un gruppo di ricerca dell’Università di Düsseldorf ha risposto all’appello con una proposta originale. Gli scienziati avrebbero sintetizzato un nuovoLeggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotizia
- Da msn: UK politics live: Boris Johnson blamed for Chagos Islands return as future of Falklands questioned - Boris Johnson blamed for Chagos Islands return as future of Falklands questioned - Argentina vows to take ‘concrete action’ on the Falklands next following the Chagos Islands deal ...
- Da openaccessgovernment: UK Government pledges almost £22bn for carbon capture projects - Sir Keir Starmer has announced £21.7 billion of funding for 2 carbon capture projects in Teeside and Merseyside over 25 years ...
- Da standard.co.uk: SNP brands UK Government ‘clueless’ over carbon capture decision - The SNP has accused the UK Government of being “clueless” for favouring two carbon capture projects in England over one in Scotland. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced plans for two “carbon ...
Video Carbon captureVideo Carbon capture