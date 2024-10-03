Sunderland-Leeds (venerdì 04 ottobre 2024 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024) La capolista Sunderland, sei vittorie e due sconfitte dopo otto giornate di campionato, riceve il Leeds allo Stadium of Light nella partita di cartello della nona giornata. I Black Cats hanno fatto filotto, quattro su quattro, davanti ai loro tifosi, e cercheranno la cinquina contro i Whites, staccati di tre punti in classifica ma considerati InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting
