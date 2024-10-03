Joe Jonas rimuove Diddy dal testo di un brano dei DNCE (Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024) Dopo Kesha, anche Joe Jonas si è trovato alle prese con un cambio nel testo di un suo brano, nel quale aveva citato Diddy, a seguito delle notizie che gravitano attorno al rapper e producer che hanno portato al suo arresto lo scorso mese Joe Jonas, cancella il nome di Diddy da un brano dei DNCE Il 35enne ha rimosso la citazione di Mr Combs da Cake By The Ocean brano della sua band i DNCE. Durante il concerto del 28 settembre insieme ai Jonas Brothers, l’artista si è esibito con il pezzo del suo progetto parallelo, il gruppo DNCE.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
- Da glamsham: Joe Jonas altered the lyrics of ‘Cake by the Ocean’ after se*xual assault allegations against Sean Combs - Joe Jonas has joined a growing list of celebrities who are distancing themselves from Sean "Diddy" Combs amid troubling s*xual assault allegations.
- Da news18: Joe Jonas Removes 'Diddy' From Cake By The Ocean Song After Sexual Assault Allegations Against Sean Combs - While singing the chorus, Joe Jonas altered the lyric from “Walk for me, baby / I'll be Diddy, you'll be Naomi, woah-oh,” to “Walk for me, baby / I’ll be watching you be Naomi.” ...
