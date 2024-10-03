Hacking diversity: l’hackathon sulle disuguaglianze per accendere le idee della gen z (Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024) Hacking diversity è un hackathon - una maratona progettuale - sulle disuguaglianze realizzato da VITA Società Editoriale in collaborazione con Intesa Sanpaolo per il Sociale e Junior Achievement Italia, che si terrà a Milano il 24 e 25 ottobre.L'iniziativa si rivolge a giovani tra i 18 e i 27Leggi tutta la notizia su milanotoday
- Da kfor: The Grammys’ voting body is more diverse, with 66% new members. What does it mean for the awards? - For years, the Grammy Awards have been criticized over a lack of diversity — artists of color and women left out of top prizes; rap and contemporary R&B stars ignored — a ...
- Da msn: How to park for free at LAX and other life hacks from L.A. locals - We asked fellow Angelenos for their favorite tips for living in our city, and they gave us: tool-box charcuterie, urinals with a view and all kinds of ways to beat the city's thorny traffic.
- Da vita: Hacking Diversity: l’hackathon sulle disuguaglianze che accende le idee della Gen Z - Nel contesto del trentennale VITA30 “E noi come vivremo?” nasce Hacking Diversity, un hackathon sulle disuguaglianze per creare soluzioni innovative su inclusione e lotta alle discriminazioni.
Video Hacking diversityVideo Hacking diversity