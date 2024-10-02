Rurouni Kenshin annuncia una pausa a tempo indeterminato per le condizioni di salute del suo creatore (Di mercoledì 2 ottobre 2024) Rurouni Kenshin si sta preparando a riportare in auge il suo anime revival questo mese, quando l’ex Battosai affronterà Shishio nell’arco di Kyoto Disturbance. Mentre l’adattamento anime pianifica il suo ritorno, il manga ha annunciato che si prenderà una pausa per un periodo di tempo indefinito. Shueisha ha annunciato che l’ultima storyline di Rurouni Kenshin, l’Arco di Hokkaido, sarà interrotta a causa dei problemi di salute di Nobuhiro Watsuki, lasciando in sospeso il futuro di Kenshin nel mondo dei manga. Il creatore di Rurouni Kenshin, Nobuhiro Watsuki, è stato piuttosto controverso a causa dell’accusa di possesso di materiale pedopornografico mossa dal governo giapponese nel 2018.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool
