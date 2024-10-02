Romania: veicoli cinesi esposti a Bucharest Auto Show & Accessories (3) (Di mercoledì 2 ottobre 2024) Bucarest, 02 ott – (Xinhua) – Un visitatore osserva un SUV Fengon 600 della casa Automobilistica cinese Dongfeng Sokon durante il primo giorno del Bucharest Auto Show &; Accessories (SAB) a Bucarest, in Romania, ieri primo ottobre 2024. Decine di veicoli convenzionali, ibridi ed elettrici e oltre 600 marchi nei settori di attrezzature, Autolavaggi self-service, ricambi, accessori e servizi sono in mostra fino al 6 ottobre. (Xin) Agenzia XinhuaLeggi tutta la notizia su romadailynews
