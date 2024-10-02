RazerCon 2024: presentati nuovi accessori dedicati ai gamer (Di mercoledì 2 ottobre 2024) Durante il RazerCon 2024, Razer, celebre brand di device e periferiche da gioco, ha presentato le sue più recenti novità nel settore del gaming, con l’annuncio di prodotti innovativi volti a migliorare l’esperienza di gioco. Durante l’evento, guidato dal CEO Min-Liang Tan, sono stati presentati dispositivi all’avanguardia come il cuscino da gaming Razer Freyja con aptica HD, le cuffie Razer Kraken V4 Pro, un nuovo sistema di raffreddamento per laptop, e il lancio del software Razer Synapse 4, tutti volti a garantire maggiore immersione e personalizzazione. Razer ha inoltre ribadito il suo impegno verso la sostenibilità, evidenziando progressi nel progetto #GoGreenWithRazer. Razer Freyja: Immersione Tattile con Aptica HD Uno dei prodotti più interessanti presentati è il Razer Freyja, il primo cuscino da gaming con aptica HD.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano
- Ever Wanted a Haptic Gaming Cushion? Razer’s Got Your Back - I don’t know about you, but when I’m playing a competitive shooter or open-world fantasy game, I just can’t feel properly immersed without really feeling the bullets hitting me, or the pain my ... - msn
- Razer’s Kraken V4 Pro: Colour, Clarity And Connectivity - Razer launched its latest Kraken cans at RazerCon 2024 over the weekend. The Razer Kraken V4 Pro is a wireless gaming headset with control hub, and is the latest in a 12-year run for Krakens. The V4 ... - channelnews.au
- Razer's Kraken V4 Pro supports simultaneous audio playback - Razer's Kraken headset lineup has grown by one more product with the launch of the Kraken V4 Pro, which the company announced over the weekend at RazerCon ... - androidheadlines
Video RazerCon 2024Video RazerCon 2024