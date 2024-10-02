Oktoberfest a Cinte Tesino (Di mercoledì 2 ottobre 2024) OktoberfestTeatro tenda di Cinte TesinoIl programma dell'Oktoberfest a Cinte TesinoOre 14:00 apertura fusti di birra (Spaten, Lowenbrau, Paulaner, Hacker Pschorr) e snack (Bretzel, patatine fritte)Ore 16:00 musica live con Bad SocietyDalle 17:00 alle 18:00 speciale aperitivoLeggi tutta la notizia su trentotoday
- Venerdì 20 settembre, cosa fare oggi in Trentino - Musica, libri, gastronomia...Ma anche le donne protagoniste delle tante iniziative disponibili oggi sul territorio ... - rainews
Video Oktoberfest CinteVideo Oktoberfest Cinte