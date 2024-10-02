Manchester City, Nunes arrestato a Madrid per aver rubato un cellulare (Di mercoledì 2 ottobre 2024) Lo scorso 8 settembre Matheus Nunes era stato arrestato a Madrid per aver rubato il cellulare a una persona che lo aveva fotografato mentre era in bagno nella discoteca La Riviera. Lo ha rivelato El Mundo, spiegando che il giocatore del Manchester City era stato condotto dagli agenti di polizia al commissariato di Arganzuela per raccogliere la sua testimonianza e per essere formalmente accusato. Dopo qualche ora, Nunes sarebbe stato rimesso in libertà in attesa di giudizio. Manchester City, Nunes arrestato a Madrid per aver rubato un cellulare SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie da altre fonti che parlano di Manchester
- Man City ace Matheus Nunes 'arrested on suspicion of mobile phone theft' - Nunes is accused of responding by snatching the 58-year-old's phone and refusing to give it back. City's Portuguese playmaker was subsequently found to have someone else's phone in his possession ... - express.co.uk
- Manchester City star arrested in Madrid for robbing mobile phone in nightclub - Manchester City star Mathues Nunes was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid in the summer, but the Portuguese midfielder has remained at the Etihad this year. It did not stop him from heading to the ... - sports.yahoo
- Manchester City footballer Matheus Nunes 'ARRESTED and sent to police cells in Madrid after £53m star "stole a phone from a fan in a nightclub toilet"' - Respected Spanish daily El Mundo said the arrest occurred around 5.30am after he was accused of taking the phone from a 58-year-old man who had tried to take a photo of him without permission. - msn
Video Manchester CityVideo Manchester City