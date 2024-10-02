Manchester City Nunes arrestato a Madrid per aver rubato un cellulare

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di mercoledì 2 ottobre 2024) Lo scorso 8 settembre Matheusera statoperila una persona che lo aveva fotografato mentre era in bagno nella discoteca La Riviera. Lo ha rivelato El Mundo, spiegando che il giocatore delera stato condotto dagli agenti di polizia al commissariato di Arganzuela per raccogliere la sua testimonianza e per essere formalmente accusato. Dopo qualche ora,sarebbe stato rimesso in libertà in attesa di giudizio.perunSportFace.