Arrow e Iron Dome: ecco come il sistema di difesa israeliano ha intercettato i missili dall'Iran (Di mercoledì 2 ottobre 2024) L'Iran ha reagito all'assassinio del capo di Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah e all'invasione israeliana via terra del Libano, lanciando un attacco missilistico contro lo Stato ebraico. In un'ora, su Israele sono piovuti 180 missili balistici ad alta velocità e persino il nuovo missile ipersonicoLeggi tutta la notizia su europa.today
- What we know about Iran's missile attack on Israel - Iran has launched a missile attack against Israel in retaliation for the killing of militant leaders allied to Tehran. - aol
- 'David's Sling', 'Arrow' anti-missile systems: How Israel countered Iran's attack - During Tuesday's Iranian attack involving over 200 ballistic missiles, Israel used its defence system, showcasing its efficiency in neutralising long-range, high-speed projectiles. - msn
- Beyond the Iron Dome: The many layers of Israel’s air defence system - Israel's air defence system is designed to protect against missiles fired from short distances (like by Hamas) to longer ranges (missiles that fly outside the Earth's atmosphere). Here's what the ... - indianexpress
Video Arrow IronVideo Arrow Iron