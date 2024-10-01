VinAI introduces breakthrough drunk driving detection technology in Europe

Leggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotizia

(Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) BARCELONA, SPAIN – Media OutReach Newswire - 1 October 2024 – Participating in InCabin2024,will introduceSense, the world’s first system that passively detectswithout a breathalyzer. This is the first time thissolution, with an accuracy rate of up to 85%, has been introduced in, promising to