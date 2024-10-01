Fonte : it.insideover di 1 ott 2024

Vendicare Nasrallah ma con prudenza Lo strano attacco dell’Iran

Vendicare Nasrallah ma con prudenza. Lo strano attacco dell’Iran (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) Un altro attacco iraniano largamente annunciato, con Netanyahu che chiama Putin perché provi a fermarlo. Che succede a Teheran? Vendicare Nasrallah ma con prudenza. Lo strano attacco dell’Iran InsideOver.
Leggi tutta la notizia su it.insideover
Vendicare Nasrallah
Notizie da altre fonti che parlano di Attacco
  • Vendicare Nasrallah ma con prudenza. Lo strano attacco dell’Iran - Che succede a Teheran? The post Vendicare Nasrallah ma con prudenza. Lo strano attacco dell’Iran appeared first on InsideOver. . Un altro attacco iraniano largamente annunciato, con Netanyahu che chiama Putin perché provi a fermarlo. it.insideover
Video di Tendenza
Video Vendicare Nasrallah
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.