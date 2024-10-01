Tripletta di Adeyemi, GOLAZO dell’ex obiettivo della Juventus: rete CLAMOROSA in Champions League – VIDEO (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) Tripletta di Adeyemi, che GOLAZO dell’ex obiettivo della Juventus! rete CLAMOROSA in Champions League – VIDEO Uno dei nomi maggiormente accostati alla Juve nell’ultima sessione estiva è stato quello di Adeyemi. Il giocatore sta decidendo il match di Champions League tra Borussia Dortmund e Celtic con una Tripletta e un gol che si candida a essere il migliore diLeggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24
