Slovan Bratislava-Manchester City: dove vederla, orario e probabili formazioni (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) Al Tehelne pole la sfida di Champions League Slovan Bratislava-Manchester City: le ultimissime di formazioni con orario e dove vedere il match in tv Al Tehelne pole di Bratislava si giocherà la gara valevole per la 2ª giornata dei gironi di Champions League tra Slovan Bratislava-Manchester City. Andiamo a scoprire le ultimissime di formazione, l’orario e dove vedere la sfida.Leggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24
- Slovan Bratislava-Manchester City come vederla oggi in tv? Orario e canale Champions League 2024/2025 - La sfida è in programma martedì 1 ottobre alle 21:00. Dopo il pari casalingo all’esordio contro l’Inter di Simone Inzaghi, i Citizens allenati da Pep Guardiola sono pronti a scendere in campo per ottenere la prima vittoria stagionale in campo europeo. sportface
- Slovan Bratislava-Manchester City: formazioni, dove vederla in tv e streaming - Seconda giornata della fase campionato della nuova UEFA Champions League e per il Manchester City arriva la prima trasferta: visita allo Slovan... calciomercato
- Slovan Bratislava-Manchester City: dove vederla, orario e probabili formazioni - Al Tehelne pole la sfida di Champions League Slovan Bratislava-Manchester City: le ultimissime di formazioni con orario e dove vedere il match in tv Al Tehelne pole di Bratislava si giocherà la gara valevole per la 2ª giornata dei gironi di Champions League tra Slovan Bratislava-Manchester City. calcionews24
- Why is Rodri not playing for Manchester City today against Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League? - Pep Guardiola's side are looking to bounce back from consecutive draws in the Premier League but have injury issues in midfield. - en.as
- Derek Rae issues ‘warning’ to Celtic about Borussia Dortmund Champions League clash - Derek Rae provided an interesting insight into Dortmund and how they are fairing ahead of welcoming Celtic for gameweek two of the Champions League. The Bundesliga commentator and expert spoke about ... - 67hailhail
- 'Phil Foden is going to be back': Pep Guardiola backs misfiring Man City star ahead of Champions League clash - Manchester City will look to put behind recent disappointment as they take on Slovan Bratislava in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (Oct 2). While eyes will be on Man City’s performance, star ... - wionews
Video Slovan BratislavaVideo Slovan Bratislava