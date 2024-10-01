Nightmare Before Christmas: addio a Ken Page, star di Broadway e voce del Bau Bau (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) L'attore di Cats e doppiatore nel film di Henry Selick è scomparso all'età di 70 anni. Ken Page, uno dei performer caratteristi più noti di Broadway e famoso per aver prestato la propria voce al personaggio del Bau Bau nel classico di Halloween e natalizio Nightmare Before Christmas, diretto da Henry Selick e prodotto da Tim Burton, è morto nella giornata di lunedì. La sua morte, a soli 70 anni, è stata annunciata sui social media dal suo amico Dorian Hannaway, che ha riportato la notizia scrivendo che Page, molto famoso in ambito teatrale, è 'morto tranquillamente e serenamente nella sua casa'. Nemesi di Jack Nato il 20 gennaio 1954 a St. Louis, Page sin daLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
