"Mia Sposa": il Salone del Wedding al Medì Shopping Center (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) Torna “Mia Sposa”, uno dei Saloni del Wedding più importanti d’Italia e presente nel settore da piu? di un decennio: la 17esima edizione della fiera degli sposi è in programma anche quest’anno al Medì Shopping Center di Teverola dal 12 al 14 e dal 18 al 20 ottobre.Mia Sposa, che nel 2023 haLeggi tutta la notizia su casertanews
- Lana Del Rey Reportedly Thrifted Her Wedding Dress for Under $400 - Celebs, they are just like us, after all! The newly married Lana Del Rey reportedly skipped the fancy designer dresses and bridal ateliers when prepping for her recent wedding to alligator tour ... - yahoo
- Woman 'Berated' by Family for Turning Wedding Dress Into Cosplay - A woman on Reddit said she was “berated” by her family after she turned a vintage wedding dress into a cosplay outfit instead of letting her cousin use it for her wedding. It all started with a thrift ... - msn
- Charlotte Tilbury says George Clooney loves this beauty buy ‘just as much’ as Amal does - While it’s no secret that plenty of leading ladies swear by Charlotte Tilbury’s cult-favorite Magic Cream ($65), the makeup artist says it’s just as big a hit with famous men. “George Clooney loves it ... - pagesix
Video Mia SposaVideo Mia Sposa