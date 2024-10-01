Il teaser trailer di No Good Deed fissa la data di uscita della serie Netflix di Lisa Kudrow (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) Netflix ha rilasciato il primo teaser trailer di No Good Deed, una nuova dark comedy che vede come protagonisti Lisa Kudrow e Ray Romano nei panni di una coppia alle prese con la vendita della loro casa. Creata da Liz Feldman, celebre per il suo lavoro in serie di successo come Dead to Me eLeggi tutta la notizia su mistermovie
- Presence il Teaser Trailer ci mostra l’horror di Steven Soderbergh - Il film, in uscita nelle sale statunitensi a gennaio 2025, ha come protagoniste Lucy Liu e Julia Fox. Il nuovo teaser trailer di Presence, il thriller horror diretto da Steven Soderbergh, è stato rilasciato e promette un’esperienza inquietante e piena di tensione. mistermovie
- Angelina Jolie è Maria Callas nel teaser trailer del biopic - La sua interpretazione di Maria Callas è da molti considerata da Oscar, ed in effetti il teaser trailer sembra offrire un piccolo assaggio della sua grande prova recitativa, e questo al netto della quasi completa assenza di dialoghi al suo interno. universalmovies
- Nosferatu, in attesa del secondo trailer, è stato rilasciato un nuovo, tenebroso teaser - Il remake di Nosferatu, diretto da Robert Eggers, continua a far parlare di sé con il rilascio di un nuovo, oscuro teaser che preannuncia l'imminente arrivo del trailer completo previsto per lunedì. Il breve video, caricato sugli account social ufficiali del film, offre una panoramica su ... movieplayer
- WATCH: New 'Squid Game 2' trailer shows The Salesman in action - Netflix dropped another teaser trailer for the second season of its hit series Squid Game, which premieres on Dec. 26. In the minute-long trailer released on Oct. 1, The Salesman (Gong Yoo), who ... - msn
- Gong Yoo invites players to 'get back in the game' in NEW 'Squid Game 2' teaser - WATCH - The highly anticipated Season 2 teaser for 'Squid Game' has been unveiled, showcasing the return of Gong Yoo's enigmatic character and Lee Jung-jae's Gi-hun. The teaser highlights a new array of ... - msn
- Shark Tank India Returns With Its Season 4, Sahiba Bali And Ashish Solanki Turn Hosts - Shark Tank Season 4 will see Sahiba Bali and Ashish Solanki as host. The shoot for the same has begun. Read the full news, TV News - Times Now ... - timesnownews
