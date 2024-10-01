Highlights e gol Slovan Bratislava-Manchester City 0-4 Champions League 2024 2025 VIDEO

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) Ilcon glie i gol di, valida per la seconda giornata della. Tutto facile per gli uomini di Guardiola, che si impongono in trasferta per 0-4 con due gol per tempo: sblocca il risultato Gundogan, mentre è Foden a raddoppiare. Nella ripresa, in rete Haaland e McAtee.e gol0-4,) SportFace.