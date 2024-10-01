Highlights e gol Slovan Bratislava-Manchester City 0-4, Champions League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights e i gol di Slovan Bratislava-Manchester City, valida per la seconda giornata della Champions League 2024/2025. Tutto facile per gli uomini di Guardiola, che si impongono in trasferta per 0-4 con due gol per tempo: sblocca il risultato Gundogan, mentre è Foden a raddoppiare. Nella ripresa, in rete Haaland e McAtee. Highlights e gol Slovan Bratislava-Manchester City 0-4, Champions League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie da altre fonti che parlano di Highlights
