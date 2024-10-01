Citadel: Diana, una clip in anteprima con Matilda De Angelis (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) Citadel: Diana, una clip in anteprima con Matilda De Angelis Prime Video ha svelato una clip in anteprima di Citadel: Diana, l’attesissima nuova serie italiana dal mondo di “Citadel”, prodotta da Cattleya – parte di ITV Studios – e Amazon MGM Studios, con la produzione esecutiva di AGBO dei Fratelli Russo. Protagonista della nuova serie di spionaggio è Matilda De Angelis affiancata da un cast internazionale che include Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz e Filippo Nigro. Tutti i sei episodi Citadel: Diana debutteranno in esclusiva su Prime Video in tutto il mondo il prossimo 10 ottobre.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie da altre fonti che parlano di Diana
- I'll Forever Be Tortured by Lily's Eyes When I Told Her About Mommy - As soon as Lily woke, I began. "Listen to me." My therapist, Dr. Mark Roberts, had provided the script. He was primarily a couples therapist. Diana and I had started seeing him during her pregnancy. - newsweek
- Video Highlights the Kisses Between Princess Diana and King Charles That Got ‘More Awkward’ as the Years Went On - The 19-second clip has also garnered dozens of comments from many who found the kisses later in their relationship to be cringe-worthy and were left wondering what could have been. King Charles’ Joke ... - msn
- Diana Panchenko, the Ukrainian propagandist working for the Kremlin - Trained as a journalist in Ukraine before joining the ranks of pro-Russian propagandists, Diana Panchenko creates YouTube videos about Russia's invasion of Ukraine that rack up millions of ... - rsf
Video Citadel DianaVideo Citadel Diana