Carabao Cup 2024/2025: Newcastle di misura sul Wimbledon, Chelsea prossimo avversario (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) Si completa il quadro del terzo turno della Carabao Cup 2024/2025 con il Newcastle che ha superato di misura il Wimbledon. Decisivo il rigore realizzato da Schar nel recupero del primo tempo, in una partita che comunque i bianconeri hanno meritato di vincere, mettendo in evidenza il divario di categoria. Nel prossimo turno, le Magpies sfideranno il Chelsea. Carabao Cup 2024/2025: Newcastle di misura sul Wimbledon, Chelsea prossimo avversario SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie da altre fonti che parlano di Carabao
