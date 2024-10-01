Attacco terroristico a Jaffa nell’area di Tel Aviv | spari sulla folla ci sono vittime

Leggi tutta la notizia su lettera43

(Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) Terrore a, città inglobataurbana di Tel. Nella serata del lancio dell’missilistico iraniano su Israele, due uomini hanno fatto fuoco contro le persone in attesa a una fermata del metrò leggero, facendo almeno otto morti. Breaking: Double terror attack in Yafo / Tel. Two sites. At least 10 wounded. Several seriously. From every direction. These evil terrorists are trying to murder Jews. pic.twitter.com/qJoA7jGNJ6 — David Collier (@mishtal) October 1, 2024 Negli stessi minuti si è verificato anche un altroa Tel: dove almeno sette personerimaste ferite in una sparatoria in un commerciale. These are the terrorists who just murdered innocent people in Tel. To every person on this planet who dares to tell us to ceasefire and stop go to hell. We’re going to crush them. We’re going to end every single terrorist wherever they are.