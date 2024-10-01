Attacco terroristico a Jaffa, nell’area di Tel Aviv: spari sulla folla, ci sono vittime (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) Terrore a Jaffa, città inglobata nell’area urbana di Tel Aviv. Nella serata del lancio dell’Attacco missilistico iraniano su Israele, due uomini hanno fatto fuoco contro le persone in attesa a una fermata del metrò leggero, facendo almeno otto morti. Breaking: Double terror attack in Yafo / Tel Aviv. Two sites. At least 10 wounded. Several seriously. From every direction. These evil terrorists are trying to murder Jews. pic.twitter.com/qJoA7jGNJ6 — David Collier (@mishtal) October 1, 2024 Negli stessi minuti si è verificato anche un altro Attacco a Tel Aviv: dove almeno sette persone sono rimaste ferite in una sparatoria in un commerciale. These are the terrorists who just murdered innocent people in Tel Aviv. To every person on this planet who dares to tell us to ceasefire and stop go to hell. We’re going to crush them. We’re going to end every single terrorist wherever they are.Leggi tutta la notizia su lettera43
